Info minister flies kites at Sakrain festival

Information minister Hasan Mahmud flew kites at the Sakrain festival in Old Dhaka.

He participated in the festival on the Dhupkhola playground in Old Dhaka. The Dhaka Journalists’ Forum organised the event on Thursday celebrating Poush Sankranti, the end of the Bangla month, Poush.

Speaking at the event, the minister said, Sakrain is not only a festival of Old Dhaka but of entire Bangladesh. It’s a tradition of Old Dhaka as well as a part of our Bengali tradition and culture, he added.

Hasan Mahmud said children would roam around freely in the past days. Nowadays, they don’t get the chance to move around in cities. Big cities like Dhaka and Chattogram don’t have playgrounds anymore. There is hardly much opportunity to fly kites on the rooftops anymore. That’s why our young boys and girls can’t fly kites anymore, he added.