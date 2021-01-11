Information minister mourns death of journo Mizanur Rahman Khan

Information minister Hasan Mahmud has expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of distinguished journalist and the daily Prothom Alo joint Editor Mizanur Rahman Khan.
In a condolence message, the minister said, apart from his bright journalistic career, the books written by Mizanur Rahman Khan have drawn the significant attention and people’s interest about country’s constitution and the government.
Mizan will ever be remembered for his fluent, analytical writings and speeches, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.
The minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the members of the bereaved family. Mizanur Rahman died on Monday evening while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city at the age of 53.
He did his honours and master’s degrees from Accounting Department of Barisal BM College and has been working as the joint editor of the daily Prothom Alo. Earlier, he also served as the special correspondent of the daily Jugantar.
‘Sangbidhan o Totthabodhayak Sarkar,(Constitution and Caretaker Government) Bitarko’, ‘1971: Americar Gopon Dalil’ are noteworthy books of late Khan, the information minister commemorated.