Information Minister thanks US for constant assistance

Hasan said discussions were held on many issues, including Bangladesh’s mass media and challenges of social media across the globe.
“I informed the US ambassador that unlike in Bangladesh, the mass media could not work in many developing countries. I gave the example of the United Kingdom. The mass media has to pay a fine if any false news is published against someone or any media assassinates anyone’s character. But, there is no such instance in Bangladesh,” he said.
The minister extended thanks to US government for its assistance to the security forces of Bangladesh, especially in curving terrorism and militancy. “We also discussed different issues aimed at forging closer ties between the two countries in the future,” said Hasan, also the joint general secretary of ruling Bangladesh Awami League.
Peter Haas praised the role of Bangladesh in preventing terrorism and militancy, he added.
The minister further said that they also discussed about the sanction on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) officials. “It came through a long process. And the process of withdrawing the sanction is also a long process. But, it is being followed properly,” said Hasan.
Peter Haas, in his remarks, hoped that the 50-year relations between Bangladesh and the US would become closer soon.
Officials of the ministry and the US embassy were present in the meeting.