Foreign adviser urges global action on Rohingya crisis

Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain has said, "We must empower youth, foster intergenerational dialogue and place young people at the heart of global efforts to champion respect across civilizations, cultures and beliefs."

He made these remarks while speaking at the Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) in Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Sunday, said a press release.

Recalling that peace lies at the core of the UNAOC, the Foreign Adviser highlighted Bangladesh’s role as one of the leading troop-contributing countries to UN peacekeeping operations.