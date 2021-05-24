Internet to remain down for 8 hrs on Friday: BSCCL

Internet users in Bangladesh would experience slow speed for eight hours on Friday, said a press release of Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited (BSCCL).
BSCCL said the temporary disruption of internet services would occur due to maintenance work of submarine cable SEA-ME-WE-4. The authorities have finished setting up a new alternative submarine cable route from Cox’s Bazar landing station to beach manhole.
The work to connect the new route with the submarine cable will occur from 2:00pm to 10:00pm and the terminated circuits at the landing station will remain shut during the period, the press release adds.
The second submarine cable and ITC circuits, however, will remain operational at that time.
Sources said the second submarine cable provides nearly half of the bandwidth used in the country.