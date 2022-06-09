Bangladesh

Boosting tourism

Int'l standards recreational facilities to be created in Cox's Bazar

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Fishing boats are anchored at Shah Porir Dwip of Teknaf in Cox's Bazar. The picture was taken on 25 September. Gias Uddin

The government is going to set up some new recreational facilities of international standards in Cox’s Bazar to boost the country's tourism sector.

In this regard, finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal made a proposal while delivering the budget speech in the national parliament on Thursday.

He said steps have been taken to set up Sabrang Tourism Park, Naf Tourism Park, and Sonadia Eco-Tourism Park in Cox’s Bazar district with accommodation and recreational facilities of international standards.

In his budget speech, the finance minister said the country’s tourism industry was hit hard during the Covid-19 pandemic. To help the industry in this situation, the government has declared an incentive package of Tk 10 billion.

He said, ten government-funded projects are under implementation for the development of potential areas for tourism in Bangladesh. The task of formulating a tourism master plan to develop the tourism industry has been taken up.

To achieve economic prosperity through the development and growth of tourism, steps are being taken for the physical infrastructure development and beautification of the tourist areas of different districts and upazilas by branding 36 districts having tourism potential, AHM Mustafa Kamal added.

