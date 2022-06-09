Int'l standards recreational facilities to be created in Cox's Bazar

The government is going to set up some new recreational facilities of international standards in Cox’s Bazar to boost the country's tourism sector.

In this regard, finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal made a proposal while delivering the budget speech in the national parliament on Thursday.

He said steps have been taken to set up Sabrang Tourism Park, Naf Tourism Park, and Sonadia Eco-Tourism Park in Cox’s Bazar district with accommodation and recreational facilities of international standards.