Int'l standards recreational facilities to be created in Cox's Bazar

In his budget speech, the finance minister said the country’s tourism industry was hit hard during the Covid-19 pandemic. To help the industry in this situation, the government has declared an incentive package of Tk 10 billion.
He said, ten government-funded projects are under implementation for the development of potential areas for tourism in Bangladesh. The task of formulating a tourism master plan to develop the tourism industry has been taken up.
To achieve economic prosperity through the development and growth of tourism, steps are being taken for the physical infrastructure development and beautification of the tourist areas of different districts and upazilas by branding 36 districts having tourism potential, AHM Mustafa Kamal added.