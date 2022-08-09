What Hero Alom writes in bond of 'apology'

The detective branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) summoned Ashraful Alom, alias Hero Alom, on 27 July to interrogate him on charges of some allegations – which drew flak from all quarters across the country.

Some international media, including BBC and AFP, ran reports over the matter.

But the police and home minister Asaduzzaman Khan claimed he was neither detained nor arrested. Alom was summoned for questioning over some specific allegations.