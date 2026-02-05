Relations with India stalled due to differences in how two countries define their national interests

Foreign adviser Md Tauhid Hossain believes that relations between Bangladesh and India have stalled due to differences in the perception of mutual interests.

He expressed optimism that the relationship will smooth out when a new government comes to power.

In response to a question during an official exchange of views with journalists at his office in the foreign ministry on Thursday afternoon, the foreign adviser made these remarks. This was his last exchange of views with journalists as the foreign adviser of the interim government.

When asked about the state of relations with India during the interim government, the foreign adviser said that for various reasons, the relationship between the two countries was not very smooth during this time. However, he expressed hope that the new government, which will succeed this one, will be able to overcome this stalemate and advance the relationship.

Touhid Hossain stated, "We have been speaking of having a ''good working relationship'' with India. I can tell you that there is no conflict from my side or from the Chief Advisor or the government's opinion. From the perspective of mutual understanding and responsibility, we really wanted to have a good working relationship with India. We have always wanted this."