Foreign adviser tells journalists
Relations with India stalled due to differences in how two countries define their national interests
Foreign adviser Md Tauhid Hossain believes that relations between Bangladesh and India have stalled due to differences in the perception of mutual interests.
He expressed optimism that the relationship will smooth out when a new government comes to power.
In response to a question during an official exchange of views with journalists at his office in the foreign ministry on Thursday afternoon, the foreign adviser made these remarks. This was his last exchange of views with journalists as the foreign adviser of the interim government.
When asked about the state of relations with India during the interim government, the foreign adviser said that for various reasons, the relationship between the two countries was not very smooth during this time. However, he expressed hope that the new government, which will succeed this one, will be able to overcome this stalemate and advance the relationship.
Touhid Hossain stated, "We have been speaking of having a ''good working relationship'' with India. I can tell you that there is no conflict from my side or from the Chief Advisor or the government's opinion. From the perspective of mutual understanding and responsibility, we really wanted to have a good working relationship with India. We have always wanted this."
In response to the question of why relations did not advance as expected by the interim government, the foreign advisor said, "I cannot say we have been successful. Because, in many cases, relations have somewhat stalled. I will not say that there has been a major crisis, but the relationship is stalled."
Stating that he does not want to blame anyone, Touhid Hossain said, "India certainly acted according to how they perceived their interests. We tried to do what we thought would protect our interests. In many cases, these two things did not align. There is a difference in the perception of interests between the two parties, which is why we have not been able to move forward in many areas."
The foreign adviser expressed hope that unresolved issues could be resolved during the time of the next government. He said, "I hope that my successor and the successor government to this one will establish a smooth relationship again in their time. There will always be issues; I have said this for all countries. There will be conflicts of interest regarding these. Nevertheless, a smooth relationship is important. I have acknowledged that the relationship during our time was not very smooth. Because there have been several setbacks."
When asked about how smooth relations would be with the ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina staying in India, Touhid Hossain said, "You cannot be pessimistic. You have to be optimistic. I am expressing hope that a way will certainly emerge to solve these problems."
When asked about India's stance on returning Sheikh Hasina, the foreign adviser said, "Attitude is an abstract matter. It is not right to speak about attitudes. What has been done formally can be spoken of. We have asked for her return and have not received a response from them (India). Beyond this, it would not be right to speculate."
Regarding whether there was any pressure from foreign diplomats for the Awami League to participate in the national election, the foreign adviser said, "Some of those who came to meet me inquired about the issue, but not everyone. However, no one created any pressure of any kind. No one said that it should or should not be done or that it must be done. Some only inquired about whether the Awami League is participating in the election. I said that in this situation, the Awami League is not participating."
In response to a question, Touhid Hossain said, "We hope that the election will be completed within a week. Although there is no lack of skeptical people, I believe there is no reason for the election not to occur."
Commenting on the rarity of perfect elections, the foreign adviser said, "Nothing in life is perfect. There are always some problems. However, it is important to see if the opinion of the public is represented. You don't have to look at numbers to understand public opinion; we generally know and understand. In the four previous elections that we call elections, public opinion was reflected in every one of them. I lived in India for a long time. They proudly call themselves the world’s largest democracy, yet even there elections are not perfect—there are always some problems.."
When asked whether defence and other agreements with various countries will become burdens for the upcoming government, the foreign advisor said, "Instead of leaving a burden for the next government, I believe that I am advancing many issues to make it easier for the next government."
As an argument in favour of this claim, Touhid Hossain referred to the trade agreement with the United States. He said, "We were involved in negotiations with the Americans, and because we advanced it, the tariff has come down from 37 per cent to 20 per cent. We left the next government with one less task, we made it easier for them. The defence agreement with Japan isn't happening suddenly. These processes were ongoing for quite some time. We have been advancing these for the last one and a half years."
On the issue of visas, the foreign adviser commented, "I am not willing to take responsibility for this as the foreign advisor. This is the responsibility of the country, of the entire system. Not the foreign ministry, nor personally mine. There are ample opportunities worldwide; we are unable to utilise them due to our own faults. We are entirely accountable for not getting visas."
Touhid Hossain said, "The Chief Advisor himself said we are the best at fraud. When you commit fraud, why would they believe your documents Whether it's regarding a visa or admission, everything is determined based on documents. It's our responsibility to make them believe what they see in the papers. If it's found that a woman went to a country for a domestic worker's job, but her visa was as a front office manager, consider the level of deceit we are capable of. Until we organise ourselves, this problem will not be solved. More difficulties could arise."