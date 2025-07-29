There were restrictions on contacting BNP-Jamaat over past 10 years: Chinese ambassador

Chinese ambassador Yao Wen said China was unable to maintain contact with the BNP and the Jamaat-e-Islami over the last 10 years of the previous government.

Obstacles were created at that time which hindered communication with these two parties, said Yao Wen who is posted in Dhaka.

The Chinese ambassador made this comment today, Tuesday, at the “DCAB Talk” event held at the National Press Club in Dhaka. The event was organised by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB).