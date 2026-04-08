Fuel crisis: Extra demand couldn’t be controlled, queues didn’t shorten

The government is supplying slightly more octane than the usual market demand. However, motorcyclists and car drivers are still forming long queues in front of filling stations just to buy octane. In many cases, people are even seen waiting overnight in line to collect fuel.

Relevant stakeholders say that the panic buying triggered by fears of supply disruption due to the war in the Middle East could not be contained. As a result, an unusually high surge in demand has been created, which is difficult to meet. They emphasise the need for a modern, technology-based management system that would maintain a database of who is purchasing how much fuel and when. This could help prevent unnecessary purchases and hoarding.

The government is moving in that direction. State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Iqbal Hasan Mahmud told Prothom Alo on Tuesday that many people are buying extra fuel due to a tendency to stockpile.

The introduction of fuel cards at the district level has reduced congestion, and an automated system will soon be introduced in Dhaka as well. In addition, fuel supply to filling stations is being increased by 10 per cent.