150 former tri-service officers, including Azmi, granted retrospective promotion, normal retirement

The government has decided to grant normal retirement or retrospective promotion to 150 retired, removed, exempted, and dismissed officers of the Bangladesh Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Among them are Major General (retd) Syed Fatemi Ahmed Rumi, former Director General of the Special Security Force (SSF); Lieutenant General (retd) Aminul Karim, former Military Secretary to the late President Iajuddin Ahmed; and Brigadier General (retd) Abdullahil Aman Azmi, son of the former Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami, Ghulam Azam.

This information was disclosed in a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Defence last Wednesday. Signed by Defence Secretary Md. Ashraf Uddin, the notification directed that the order be implemented with immediate effect.

According to the notification, the government reached this decision after reviewing applications from officers who faced deprivation, injustice, and political vendettas during their service between 2009 and 4 August 2024.