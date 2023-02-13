Veteran politician, businessman Reza Ali no more

Veteran politician and businessman Reza Ali is no more. He died at Mount Elizabeth Hospitals in Singapore on Monday at local time 11.00am. He was 82.

His family said that he had been ill for a while. His first namaz-e-janaza will be held at Masjid Al-Falah at Singapore’s Bideford Road after Zuhr prayers on Tuesday.

Once Reza Ali’s body arrives in Dhaka, his second namaz-e-janaza will be held at Gulshan Azad Mosque after Zuhr prayers on Wednesday. On the same day his third namaz-e-janaza will be held at the central mosque of Bashundhara residential area following Asr prayers.