The opening ceremony on 13 November was attended by Sabrina Shaheed, principal of Sir John Wilson School, as chief guest, and senior wildlife photographer Afzal Karim as special guest.

Through their lenses, the young photographers sought to capture the endurance, resilience and sheer tenacity of working people in the city. The photographs offered glimpses of everyday Dhaka, documenting stories and moments that often go unnoticed amid the bustle of urban life.