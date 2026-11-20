Photo exhibition
'Exposure': Students capture resilience, create hope
A man perches precariously on the edge of an under-construction high-rise. Construction workers relax on a scaffold-laden truck, while cranes tower overhead. Against the contrasting backdrop of the city's upscale area, street children sit with their mothers on the stairs of a bank. These are just some of the images featured in Exposure, a charity photography exhibition that offered glimpses into the lives of people and communities often overlooked in the urban landscape.
Held from 13 to 15 November at Safiuddin Shilpalaya in Dhanmondi in the capital, the exhibition was conceived and organised by school students. It showcased around 35 photographs capturing the livelihoods, the lives of the people and informal sector of Dhaka city, taken by young photographers, students from two schools.
The opening ceremony on 13 November was attended by Sabrina Shaheed, principal of Sir John Wilson School, as chief guest, and senior wildlife photographer Afzal Karim as special guest.
Through their lenses, the young photographers sought to capture the endurance, resilience and sheer tenacity of working people in the city. The photographs offered glimpses of everyday Dhaka, documenting stories and moments that often go unnoticed amid the bustle of urban life.
Perhaps young photographer Zarya Islam captured the spirit of the exhibition best in her artist statement, describing what draws her to photography as “the quiet, unscripted moments most of us move past in the rush of everyday life.”
Each photograph was presented as a framed print and offered for sale at prices ranging from Tk 5,000 to Tk 7,000.
Beyond showcasing young photographic talent, Exposure also sought to turn artistic expression into meaningful social support. Visitors were invited to “discover the stories behind the pictures on display”, while proceeds from the exhibition were dedicated to supporting people with disabilities.
Over the three days, visitors purchased around 25 framed prints. A share of the profit from each sale, along with donations received, will go to charity in support of people with disabilities, in partnership with Unity Bangladesh. The organisers expect the total contribution to exceed Tk 80,000.
Entry to the exhibition was free, and more than 100 visitors attended over the three days.
The featured photographers included Anzar Karim, Ayesha Rahgir, Zarya Islam and Zayan Abdur Rahman.
The strongest feature of the event is that young people are using photography not merely to document lives around them, but also to make a tangible contribution to society.