237 incidents of ‘violence’ since schedule announcement

In the 60 days since the announcement of the schedule for the 13th national parliamentary election and referendum, 237 “violent” incidents have occurred, leaving 17 people dead.

The government, however, claims that only five of these deaths can be directly described as politically related. A total of 1,109 people have been injured.

Political violence during elections is not new in Bangladesh. According to Police Headquarters data, between 2001 and 2024, across five national parliamentary elections, 89 people were killed in violence from the day the schedule was announced until four days after polling. A total of 2,651 people were injured.