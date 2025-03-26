Information Adviser inaugurates website on July Uprising
Information and Broadcasting Adviser Mahfuj Alam inaugurated a website related to the events of the July Uprising on Tuesday.
The website (julyuprising.com) was launched by the Adviser at the initiative of the Information Department at the Secretariat.
The Adviser stated that the sequence of events of the July Uprising, published in newspapers, has been presented chronologically on this website.
While thanking the officials of the Information Department involved in the creation of the website, he said, “This website will provide a clear idea about the role of the media in the Uprising. Additionally, it will play an effective role in research.”
Mahbuba Farzana, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said, “The creation of the website related to the events of the July Uprising is a groundbreaking initiative. Through this website, generations will be able to learn about the history of the July Uprising.”
The Secretary also emphasised the importance of enriching the website with more information.
Chief Information Officer Mohammad Nizamul Kabir said, “The Information Department has taken various initiatives for the preservation of information regarding the Uprising. Under the guidance of the Information and Broadcasting Adviser, the Information Department has created this website on the events of the July Uprising in a very short time.”
It is noted that this website contains information related to the Uprising in four categories.
The “Scan Newspaper” category includes full scanned copies of newspapers from the Uprising period.
The “News Clipping” category contains clippings of news published in newspapers during the Uprising. The “Photo Album” category has still images related to the movement, published in newspapers and collected from various sources.
Additionally, the “Regional Newspaper” category includes full scanned copies of regional and district-level newspapers.