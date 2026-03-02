DMP commissioner Sajjat Ali’s contractual appointment cancelled
The government has cancelled the remaining tenure of the contractual appointment of Sheikh Md Sajjat Ali as commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).
A gazette notification revoking his appointment was issued by the Ministry of Public Administration on Sunday. However, Sheikh Md Sajjat Ali had earlier submitted his resignation from the post of DMP commissioner.
The notification, issued by order of the president, was signed by deputy secretary Md Golam Rabbani on Sunday.
According to the notification, in light of his application, the remaining tenure of Sheikh Md Sajjat Ali’s contractual appointment as DMP commissioner, made under a notification dated 20 November 2024, has been cancelled.
The interim government had appointed him for a two-year term on contract on 20 November 2024.
The notification further said that on 25 February this year, Sajjat Ali submitted his resignation, citing “personal” and “family” reasons. Prior to his appointment as DMP commissioner, he had served as a member of the police reform commission.
On 25 February, a separate notification signed by the newly appointed inspector general of police (IGP), Ali Hossain Fakir, stated that until a new DMP commissioner is appointed, additional commissioner (administration) Md Sarwar will discharge the duties of the DMP commissioner.
Sarwar had been posted as additional police commissioner of the DMP from the Special Branch (SB) on 7 January last year. He was subsequently made head of the DMP traffic division and, on 11 August, was promoted to the rank of additional IGP (supernumerary).
The previous day, on 24 February, the government appointed Ali Hossain Fakir as IGP, promoting him from the position of additional inspector general of the Armed Police Battalion (APBn).
On the same day, the government cancelled the contractual appointment of former IGP Baharul Alam, who had approximately nine months remaining under his contract.