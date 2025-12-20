Hadi, you are in our hearts forever: CA

In an emotionally charged address before the namaj-e-janaza of Sharif Osman Hadi here today, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus said the entire nation will remember Hadi forever and work to fulfill his dream.

"O dear Osman Hadi, we have not come here to bid you farewell. You are within our hearts, and as long as Bangladesh exists, you will remain in the hearts of all Bangladeshis. Insha'Allah, no one can remove you from there," he said just before joining the funeral prayer at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban in the capital city.

The Chief Adviser said, "Millions of people have gathered here today, coming in waves while crores of people across Bangladesh and Bangladeshis living abroad are waiting for this moment to listen about Hadi".

Stressing that the gathering was not a farewell, but a pledge, Prof Yunus said, "We have come to make a promise to you-that what you told us, we will fulfill."

He said this promise would not be limited to those present today, but would be carried forward across generations.

"Not only us, but generation after generation of the people of Bangladesh will fulfill this promise," the Chief Adviser said, adding that people had come together from wherever they were to affirm that commitment.

Recalling, Hadi's values, he said, "Your love for humanity, your way of living and interacting with people, and your political outlook are being praised by everyone. We are accepting them."