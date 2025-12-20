Hadi, you are in our hearts forever: CA
In an emotionally charged address before the namaj-e-janaza of Sharif Osman Hadi here today, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus said the entire nation will remember Hadi forever and work to fulfill his dream.
"O dear Osman Hadi, we have not come here to bid you farewell. You are within our hearts, and as long as Bangladesh exists, you will remain in the hearts of all Bangladeshis. Insha'Allah, no one can remove you from there," he said just before joining the funeral prayer at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban in the capital city.
The Chief Adviser said, "Millions of people have gathered here today, coming in waves while crores of people across Bangladesh and Bangladeshis living abroad are waiting for this moment to listen about Hadi".
Stressing that the gathering was not a farewell, but a pledge, Prof Yunus said, "We have come to make a promise to you-that what you told us, we will fulfill."
He said this promise would not be limited to those present today, but would be carried forward across generations.
"Not only us, but generation after generation of the people of Bangladesh will fulfill this promise," the Chief Adviser said, adding that people had come together from wherever they were to affirm that commitment.
Recalling, Hadi's values, he said, "Your love for humanity, your way of living and interacting with people, and your political outlook are being praised by everyone. We are accepting them."
Prof Yunus described Hadi's message of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam's poem "Bidrohi' - "Bolo Bir, Chiro Unnata Momo Shir" - as a lasting mantra for the nation.
"You have given us such a mantra that this nation will never forget. It will echo in our ears forever," he said.
The Chief Adviser explained that this message would accompany every Bangladeshi from birth throughout life, reminding them that "our heads will never bowdown."
He said, "With this mantra, we will prove ourselves in all our work. We will walk before the world with our heads held high. We will not bow before anyone."
Referring to Hadi's desire to take part in elections, the Chief Adviser said, "You wanted to participate in the election, and in doing so you showed us the process of how an election campaign should be conducted."
He noted that Hadi had demonstrated how to campaign, how to reach people respectfully, how to express views without causing nuisance, and how to engage with people with dignity.
"You taught us everything, and we have accepted this teaching," Prof Yunus said.
He expressed the resolve to carry these lessons into public life and politics so that "Hadi remains vividly alive in our lives."
Emphasising Hadi's enduring presence, he said, "You will not be lost. No one will ever forget you. You will remain with us for ages, reminding us again and again of your mantra."
Concluding his address, the Chief Adviser said, "Today, on behalf of all of us, we make a promise to you that we will move forward being imbued with your mantra".
"Today, we leave you to Almighty Allah," Prof Yunus added.
Earlier, advisers of the interim government, senior government officials, leaders of different political parties as well as hundreds of thousands of people from all walks of life joined his janaza and offered prayers seeking forgiveness of the departed soul of Shaheed Hadi.
Hadi's elder brother Maulana Dr Abu Bakar Siddique led the namaj-e-janaza.
Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain read the biography of Hadi while Inqilab Moncho Member Secretary Abdullah Al Zaber spoke before the janaza.
The South Plaza of the Sangsad Bhaban and the entire Manik Mia Avenue witnessed a mixed scenario of emotion and resistance as some of the people broke into tears for Hadi while others were chanting slogans against fascism and hegemony as well as demanding trial for Hadi killing.
Sharif Osman Hadi, the fearless frontline fighter of the July Uprising and spokesperson of the Inqilab Mancha, was shot on 12 December while he was on a battery-run auto-rickshaw in the city's Paltan area.
He was immediately rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) and later shifted to Evercare Hospital on the same day as his condition deteriorated.
On 15 December, Hadi was taken to Singapore by air ambulance for better treatment, where he succumbed to his bullet injuries on Thursday night, casting a shadow of grief over the entire nation.
Hadi, also an aspiring independent candidate for Dhaka-8, is regarded as "an immortal soldier of the struggle against fascism and hegemony".