Eid-e-Miladunnabi today

Muslims are observing holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi across the country today, Thursday with due religious solemnity, marking the anniversary of the birth and demise of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SM).

On this day in 570, the 12th of Rabiul Awal of the Hijri calendar, Prophet Muhammad (SM) was born in Makkah of Saudi Arabia with divine blessings and messages of peace for mankind. He also passed away on the same day.

The day is a public holiday.

News agency BSS adds: on the occasion of the holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi, Islamic Foundation has organized four-night programmes.