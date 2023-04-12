Judges, who settle cases in exchange for money, worse than robbers: CJ

Chief justice Hasan Foez Siddique has said actions will be taken immediately against those judges who dispose of cases in exchange for money.
The chief justice came up with this warning on Wednesday in a meeting with the judges and the lawyers at the Jhenaidah district and session judge court premises.
The chief justice said, "Corruption is a cancer. We have five fingers in each hand. If a finger is diagnosed with cancer, the treatment is to cut off the finger. We will not hesitate to cut off that judge who settle cases [in exchange for money]. While a robber takes away the valuables by assaulting the owners, a judge hands over the assets of one to another by carrying out justice in exchange for money. So I think a corrupt judge is worse than a robber. We didn’t fight for this."
He said actions will be taken immediately if the allegation [of corruption] is found against any judge.
"Our goal is to ensure justice within the shortest possible time. The justices are trying their level best to settle the backlog of cases as early as possible. We have to remain careful so that the service seekers do not suffer," the chief justice added.
Earlier, he planted a sapling on the court premises.
In the meeting, the judge of Jhenaidah district and session judge court Nazimuddin, deputy commissioner SM Rafiqul Islam, police superintendent Ashiqur Rahman, district lawyer association president Rabiul Islam, public prosecutor Bikash Kumar Ghosh and Ismail Hossain were present among others.