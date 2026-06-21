Video goes viral of young man firing a gun while walking along
A young man walks away from the front of a garment factory, and at one point, he pulls a pistol from the back pocket of his pant and fires towards the factory.
He then continues firing while walking.
A video capturing the incident outside a garment factory in the Kalurghat Heavy Industrial Area of Chattogram has circulated widely on the social media platform Facebook.
Police said the incident occurred on Saturday morning.
According to police and local residents, a group of five individuals gathered in front of the YUNUSCO garment factory in the Kalurghat BSCIC Industrial Area yesterday, Saturday afternoon. One member of the group was carrying a firearm.
The 37 second CCTV footage that has since spread online shows a young man wearing a pink T-shirt walking from the front of the factory towards the road. Several pedestrians pass by him during this time.
The footage then shows the young man standing on the road, aiming towards the factory and firing what witnesses described as warning shots. As he continues walking along the road, he raises the pistol and fires again.
Local residents alleged that a group has been actively involved in establishing dominance, extortion, and exerting control over factories in the BSCIC Industrial Area.
They further claimed that following Saturday’s shooting incident, individuals also threatened a local leader of Jubo Dal.
Attempts were made to contact the Jubo Dal leader for comment, but he did not answer his telephone. Police likewise declined to disclose any names in the interest of the ongoing investigation.
Jasim Uddin, officer-in-charge of Chandgaon police station said, “Police are investigating the shooting incident after receiving information about the gunfire in the BSCIC area. No one has yet filed a written complaint with the police station. However, the police have initiated an investigation into the incident. In the interest of the investigation, it is not possible to provide further details at this stage.”