MPO-listed teachers’ house rent allowance to increase by 15pc, implementation in 2 phases

The government has decided to raise the house rent allowance for teachers and employees of non-government educational institutions under the MPO (Monthly Pay Order) scheme by 15 per cent of their basic salary.

The increase will be implemented in two phases — the first 7.5 per cent will take effect from 1 November 2025, and the remaining 7.5 per cent from 1 July 2026.

The Ministry of Finance officially communicated this decision to the Ministry of Education today, Tuesday (21 October 2025).