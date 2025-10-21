MPO-listed teachers’ house rent allowance to increase by 15pc, implementation in 2 phases
The government has decided to raise the house rent allowance for teachers and employees of non-government educational institutions under the MPO (Monthly Pay Order) scheme by 15 per cent of their basic salary.
The increase will be implemented in two phases — the first 7.5 per cent will take effect from 1 November 2025, and the remaining 7.5 per cent from 1 July 2026.
The Ministry of Finance officially communicated this decision to the Ministry of Education today, Tuesday (21 October 2025).
Earlier, the government had approved an increase of only 5 per cent (with a minimum of Tk 2,000) in house rent allowance for MPO-listed teachers and employees. However, this proposal was rejected, and the teachers continued their protests.
Since 12 October, MPO-affiliated teachers and staff have been staging demonstrations with a three-point demand, one of which was the raise of their house rent allowance.
