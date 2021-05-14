Islami Andolan Bangladesh demonstrates against Israeli aggression in Palestine

Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB) staged a protest on Friday against the recent Israeli attacks on Palestinians in East Jerusalem that killed more than a hundred people, reports UNB.

IAB joint secretary general Kazi Ataur Rahman said, "We have chosen 14 May to denounce the brutal attacks because the state of Israel was established the same day 73 years back."

He also added that they will observe this day as 'Black Day' every year.

The demonstration took place at around 11:00am near the north gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

Meanwhile, Palestinians grabbed their children and belongings and fled neighborhoods on the outskirts of Gaza City on Friday as Israel unleashed a heavy barrage of artillery fire and airstrikes, killing a family of 6 in their home, reports Associated Press.