Islami Andolan Bangladesh demonstrates against Israeli aggression in Palestine

Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB) staged a protest on Friday against the recent Israeli attacks on Palestinians in East Jerusalem that killed more than a hundred people, reports UNB.
IAB joint secretary general Kazi Ataur Rahman said, "We have chosen 14 May to denounce the brutal attacks because the state of Israel was established the same day 73 years back."
He also added that they will observe this day as 'Black Day' every year.
The demonstration took place at around 11:00am near the north gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.
Meanwhile, Palestinians grabbed their children and belongings and fled neighborhoods on the outskirts of Gaza City on Friday as Israel unleashed a heavy barrage of artillery fire and airstrikes, killing a family of 6 in their home, reports Associated Press.
Israel said it was clearing a network of militant tunnels ahead of a possible ground invasion.
Israel has massed troops along the border and called up 9,000 reservists as fighting intensifies with the Islamic militant group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip.
Palestinian militants have fired some 1,800 rockets, and the Israeli military has launched more than 600 airstrikes, toppling at least three high-rise apartment buildings, and has shelled some areas with tanks stationed near the frontier.
The Gaza health ministry says the toll from the fighting has risen to 119 killed, including 31 children and 19 women, with 830 wounded.