Islamists meet home minister over Bangabandhu’s sculpture

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan
Home minister Asaduzzaman KhanUNB file photo

Top Islamic leaders joined in a meeting with home minister Asaduzzaman Khan over making the sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The talks starting at around 9:00pm on Monday continued for an hour.

According to home ministry office, 12 Islamists led by Mahmudul Hasan, chairman of Befaqul Madarishil Arabia Bangladesh or Befaq joined the talks. The home minister may brief the media about the decision made at the meeting on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Earlier, Qawmi leaders in a meeting at Jatrabari Madrasa on 5 December proposed to hold discussions with prime minister Sheikh Hasina and other senior government officials on the issue of sculpture. Hefazat-e-Islam also made the same demand on 10 December.

Several religion based organisations including Hefazat-e-Islam protested against making the sculpture of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dolairpar in the capital. In the meantime, miscreants vandalised an under-construction sculpture of Bangabandhu in Kushtia, stirring protests across the country.

More News

COVID-19: Govt reports 40 deaths, 1877 new cases

Prothom Alo illustration

Man kills himself at court failing to reunite with family

Man kills himself at court failing to reunite with family

64 pourashava elections on 30 January

Election Commission

'Pay attention to nutrition during coronavirus times'

'Pay attention to nutrition during coronavirus times'