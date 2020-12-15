Islamists meet home minister over Bangabandhu’s sculpture

Top Islamic leaders joined in a meeting with home minister Asaduzzaman Khan over making the sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The talks starting at around 9:00pm on Monday continued for an hour.

According to home ministry office, 12 Islamists led by Mahmudul Hasan, chairman of Befaqul Madarishil Arabia Bangladesh or Befaq joined the talks. The home minister may brief the media about the decision made at the meeting on Tuesday.