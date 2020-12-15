Islamists meet home minister over Bangabandhu’s sculpture

Top Islamic leaders joined in a meeting with home minister Asaduzzaman Khan over making the sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The talks starting at around 9:00pm on Monday continued for an hour.
According to home ministry office, 12 Islamists led by Mahmudul Hasan, chairman of Befaqul Madarishil Arabia Bangladesh or Befaq joined the talks. The home minister may brief the media about the decision made at the meeting on Tuesday.
Earlier, Qawmi leaders in a meeting at Jatrabari Madrasa on 5 December proposed to hold discussions with prime minister Sheikh Hasina and other senior government officials on the issue of sculpture. Hefazat-e-Islam also made the same demand on 10 December.
Several religion based organisations including Hefazat-e-Islam protested against making the sculpture of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dolairpar in the capital. In the meantime, miscreants vandalised an under-construction sculpture of Bangabandhu in Kushtia, stirring protests across the country.