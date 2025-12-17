CA calls for broker, fraudulence free system to send workers abroad

Citing that Bangladesh is facing a deep and complex crisis in overseas employment due to entrenched broker syndicates, document forgery and systemic failures, chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus today, Wednesday put emphasis on building a broker and fraudulence free system in sending workers abroad.

“Overseas migration has become dangerously entwined with brokers and fraud. Until we are free from this, there is no reason to believe that meaningful progress has been made,” he said.

Highlighting different initiatives of the government to resolve the deep-rooted migration challenges, the chief adviser said, “Despite sincere efforts by the government, the scale of results we should have achieved has not been reached”.

Many initiatives appear impressive on the surface, which are important too, but the government has so far been unable to penetrate the core of the broker-dominated system, he added.