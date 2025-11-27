Teachers suffer growing hardship as retirement payments stall

The suffering of teachers and employees in MPO-listed educational institutions to receive their retirement and welfare benefits is only getting worse. Instead of improving, the waiting time for their rightful payments is increasing.

Previously, it took around two years to receive retirement benefits; now the process is dragging on for three to four years. Whereas, the High Court has ordered that these payments must be made within six months.

Having served a lifetime in education, such prolonged delays in receiving their own due payments are causing deep frustration and resentment among teachers.