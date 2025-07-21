Technical malfunction appeared before crash-landing: ISPR

The aircraft which crash-landed on a two-storey building of Milestone School this afternoon was a FT-7 BGI fighter jet.

The aircraft faced some technical malfaction after taking off from the AK Khandokar air base of Bangladesh Air Force as part of regular training.

The Inter Services Public Relations Directorate disclosed this in a press release.

The Fire Service and Civil Defence learnt about the crash-landing around 1:08 pm. At least 19 people, including the pilot, were reported dead in the incident and 164 sustained serious burn injuries.

The ISPR and the fire service confirmed the figures. However, the identities of the deceased are yet to be confirmed. However, the victims are mostly children and students of Milestone School.

The ISPR said, “To mitigate the situation and avoid major casualties, the pilot, Flight Lieutenant Md Toukir Islam, made every effort to divert the aircraft away from densely populated areas towards a more sparsely inhabited location. Unfortunately, the aircraft crashed into a two-storey building of Milestone School and College in the Diabari area of Dhaka.”