Evening News Highlights

'Godda deal has thrown Bangladesh into a quandary'
Now Bangladesh too has been brought up in the worldwide discussions about Indian billionaire industrialist Gautum Adani's proximity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Adani Power has signed a deal to supply electricity from Jharkand state to close neighbour Bangladesh.
BNP to march in all cities on 18 Feb
BNP will bring out road marches in all metropolitan cities across the country on 18 February. The party announced the programme on Sunday in the capital's Shyamoli.
Mohammad Shahabuddin thanks PM Hasina for nomination
The Awami League nominated candidate for the presidential post, Mohammad Shahabuddin, has expressed gratitude to prime minister Sheikh Hasina for nominating him.
Shamim show knocks Shakib’s Barishal out of BPL 9
Rangpur Riders powere by Shamim Hossain’s half-century knocked Fortune Barishal out of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 with a four-wicket win in the eliminator at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
19 eminent personalities, 2 institutions named for Ekushey Padak
Nineteen eminent personalities and two institutions will get the country’s second highest civilian award, the Ekushey Padak, this year in recognition of their contributions to various fields.