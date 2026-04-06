A visit to create space for a forward-looking relationship

In February, India’s Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla attended the swearing-in ceremony of the BNP government led by Tarique Rahman. By sending him to Dhaka, Delhi signalled a transition in bilateral relations from the “interim government phase.”

Foreign minister Khalilur Rahman’s upcoming visit to Delhi is set to be an important step in building the foundation for a sustainable political relationship. Through this visit, Dhaka will seek to understand Delhi’s position on the future of bilateral ties. At the same time, Bangladesh will convey its own long-term vision for the relationship.

According to high-level government sources, during the foreign minister’s visit to Delhi from Tuesday, 7 April to Thursday, 9 April, Bangladesh will try to understand India’s position. At the same time, Bangladesh will convey that both countries should work to advance relations not only during the current government’s tenure but also in the long term, based on mutual respect and trust.

The foreign minister will travel to India’s capital primarily before attending the Indian Ocean Conference to be held in Port Louis, the capital of Mauritius, on 11 and 12 April.