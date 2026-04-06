Dhaka–Delhi Relations
A visit to create space for a forward-looking relationship
In February, India’s Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla attended the swearing-in ceremony of the BNP government led by Tarique Rahman. By sending him to Dhaka, Delhi signalled a transition in bilateral relations from the “interim government phase.”
Foreign minister Khalilur Rahman’s upcoming visit to Delhi is set to be an important step in building the foundation for a sustainable political relationship. Through this visit, Dhaka will seek to understand Delhi’s position on the future of bilateral ties. At the same time, Bangladesh will convey its own long-term vision for the relationship.
According to high-level government sources, during the foreign minister’s visit to Delhi from Tuesday, 7 April to Thursday, 9 April, Bangladesh will try to understand India’s position. At the same time, Bangladesh will convey that both countries should work to advance relations not only during the current government’s tenure but also in the long term, based on mutual respect and trust.
The foreign minister will travel to India’s capital primarily before attending the Indian Ocean Conference to be held in Port Louis, the capital of Mauritius, on 11 and 12 April.
Khalilur Rahman will be accompanied in Delhi by the prime minister’s adviser on foreign affairs, Humayun Kabir. This will be the first visit to Delhi by a Bangladeshi minister since the BNP, led by prime minister Tarique Rahman, assumed power on 17 February. The Indian think tank India Foundation is organising the two-day Indian Ocean Conference in Mauritius.
I am going to India before attending the Indian Ocean Conference. During the Delhi visit, I will meet India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar and several other important government representatives. The discussions will focus on the future of relations between the two countries. We want a normal relationship with India based on mutual respect, dignity, and interests.Khalilur Rahman, foreign minister
Discussions on the Future of Relations
Diplomatic sources from both countries said the foreign minister will leave Dhaka for Delhi on the afternoon of 7 April and depart for Port Louis from Delhi on 9 April. On the evening of 7 April, he will hold discussions with India’s National Security adviser Ajit Doval.
The following day, 8 April, he will meet India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar. In addition to that meeting, he will pay courtesy calls on India’s commerce minister Piyush Goyal and Petroleum and Natural Gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
When asked, foreign minister Khalilur Rahman told Prothom Alo on Saturday, “I am going to India before attending the Indian Ocean Conference. During the Delhi visit, I will meet India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar and several other important government representatives. The discussions will focus on the future of relations between the two countries. We want a normal relationship with India based on mutual respect, dignity, and interests.”
Withdrawal of Restrictions Needed as a Gesture of Goodwill
According to Bangladeshi diplomatic observers, the upcoming visit will be aimed at building a sustainable political relationship. As a continuation of this visit, regular engagement at the top leadership level, along with other areas of cooperation, is expected to move forward.
In particular, discussions in Delhi may outline how relations between the two neighbours could evolve following Bangladesh’s democratic transition through elections. Therefore, rather than prioritising specific issues, the focus of the talks may be on exchanging political positions regarding the overall relationship. Especially after the political shift in Bangladesh following the July 2024 mass uprising, India—albeit belatedly—has come to recognise the changed reality.
The equation that defined Dhaka–Delhi relations during the previous Awami League government is no longer tenable. The current reality must be acknowledged, and relations between the two countries need to be viewed from the perspective of long-term sustainability.
Diplomatic sources in Bangladesh have indicated that Dhaka seeks a constructive relationship with Delhi, one that develops through a natural process rather than being imposed by any side. This message is expected to be conveyed during the visit. The discussions may also explore areas where relations can move forward beyond the phase of bitterness following the post-uprising period in Bangladesh.
Sources also said that India will need to take certain steps to advance the relationship, particularly those that directly affect people’s lives. For example, after the elections, Bangladesh missions have fully resumed visa issuance for Indian nationals, but India has not yet fully restored all categories of visas for Bangladeshi citizens.
Between April and June 2025, India imposed restrictions on the export of Bangladeshi goods to third countries using Indian airspace, on the export of six Bangladeshi products to India through land ports, and on the export of nine types of jute products. These restrictions have yet to be withdrawn. To move the relationship forward, resolving these issues would be an important demonstration of India’s goodwill.
It is understood that discussions between the two sides may include the full resumption of all categories of Indian visas, easing trade routes, energy cooperation, water-sharing of transboundary rivers such as the Ganges and Teesta, and maintaining peace along the border.
Diplomatic sources in Bangladesh have indicated that Dhaka seeks a constructive relationship with Delhi, one that develops through a natural process rather than being imposed by any side. This message is expected to be conveyed during the visit. The discussions may also explore areas where relations can move forward beyond the phase of bitterness following the post-uprising period in Bangladesh.
If Delhi Also Moves Positively
An analysis by the Indian media outlet The Print described the Bangladeshi foreign minister’s visit as an effort by Dhaka to “rebuild relations.” The article notes that since prime minister Tarique Rahman came to power, there has been a shift in Bangladesh’s foreign policy toward India. If Delhi also responds positively, it could help improve bilateral ties.
The analysis further suggests that instead of judging the BNP based on past perceptions, it should be viewed in a new light. Not only has the leadership changed, but the party’s approach toward Delhi has also become more pragmatic and positive. Compared to the past, India may now be encountering a BNP that is more willing to engage and work with Delhi.