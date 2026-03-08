10 oil and gas ships arriving at Chittagong Port amid Middle East crisis

Ten ships carrying oil and gas are arriving at Chittagong Port at a time when the spread of war in the Middle East has created uncertainty over Bangladesh’s oil and gas import. These vessels have begun reaching Chattogram from various countries around the world, including those in the Persian Gulf, before the Strait of Hormuz was closed.

Among the ships that have reached the port or are on their way, four are carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) and two are carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). In addition, four other ships have arrived carrying different types of fuel products, including diesel. Altogether, the ten vessels are transporting nearly 375,000 tonnes of oil and gas.

Following a joint attack by the United States and Israel on Iran on 28 February and Tehran’s retaliatory response, tensions have intensified around the Strait of Hormuz. As a result, nearly one-fifth of the global supply of oil and LNG is now at risk.