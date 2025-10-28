Khatib Mohibullah staged his own kidnapping by putting on chains: Police
The Gazipur Metropolitan Police have revealed that Mufti Mohammad Mohibullah Miyaji, 60 who was reportedly found in Panchagarh, had staged his own abduction by chaining his leg himself.
The disclosure was made during a press conference held on Tuesday at the Gazipur Metropolitan Police Headquarters.
Addressing the media at around 11:30 am, Additional Police Commissioner (Crime and Operations), Mohammad Taherul Huq Chauhan, stated that upon reviewing CCTV footage from the locations and times described by Mohibullah, police found no evidence of any abduction. “He had chained his own leg and was lying down. The entire narrative he gave after being rescued was fabricated,” the officer said.
According to the police briefing, Mufti Mohammad Mohibullah Miyaji, who serves as the Khatib of the T&T Colony Jame Mosque in Tongi, filed a case at the Tongi East Police Station on 24 October, alleging that he had been kidnapped.
In the case statement, Mohibullah claimed that on 22 October, while out for a morning walk, an ambulance intercepted his path and abducted him with the intent to kill.
He alleged that his eyes were blindfolded with a black cloth and that he was physically assaulted. Later, local residents in Panchagarh contacted the national emergency helpline (999), leading police from the Sadar Police Station to rescue him.
After receiving primary medical treatment at Panchagarh Sadar Hospital, he returned to his home in Gazipur with the assistance of the Tongi East Police.
During the press conference, police explained that the investigating team had collected CCTV footage from multiple points between Mohibullah’s residence and the alleged scene of abduction, as well as data from digital tracking sources.
The investigation revealed significant dissimilarities. Despite Mohibullah’s claim that four to five men forced him into an ambulance, there was no sign of any ambulance movement in the CCTV recordings during the three-hour period he mentioned. All locations cited in the case were thoroughly verified.
According to police findings presented at the briefing, between 11:30 pm and midnight on 22 October, Mohibullah was seen alighting from a vehicle at the last bus terminal in Panchagarh and walking alone.
CCTV footage captured him near the Deputy Commissioner’s Office and the District Police Lines area. He then proceeded towards a dark area by the roadside, where he stopped to urinate.
The case is still under investigation.
Due to illness, his pyjama and panjabi became wet, prompting him to remove them himself. He then found a small chain with a lock lying nearby, which he tied around his own leg before falling asleep by the roadside.
After waking up, he found himself at Panchagarh Sadar Hospital. Police said that in his disoriented state, he made incoherent statements to those who spoke with him.
Following the incident, Mohibullah released a video statement, admitting that he occasionally experiences mental disturbances and that similar episodes had occurred in the past.
Deputy Police Commissioners Md Zahid Hossain Bhuiyan, Md Mohiuddin Ahmed and SM Shafiqul Islam were present at the press conference.
When contacted for further comment, Acting Police Commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police, Mohammad Zahidul Hasan told Prothom Alo, “The case is still under investigation. The individual’s statements are being verified. It is not yet clear whether any other person or group was involved or whether he acted under someone’s influence. The matter will be clarified through further investigation and appropriate legal action will be taken accordingly.”