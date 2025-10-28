Khatib Mohibullah staged his own kidnapping by putting on chains: Police

The Gazipur Metropolitan Police have revealed that Mufti Mohammad Mohibullah Miyaji, 60 who was reportedly found in Panchagarh, had staged his own abduction by chaining his leg himself.

The disclosure was made during a press conference held on Tuesday at the Gazipur Metropolitan Police Headquarters.

Addressing the media at around 11:30 am, Additional Police Commissioner (Crime and Operations), Mohammad Taherul Huq Chauhan, stated that upon reviewing CCTV footage from the locations and times described by Mohibullah, police found no evidence of any abduction. “He had chained his own leg and was lying down. The entire narrative he gave after being rescued was fabricated,” the officer said.