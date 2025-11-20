Laldia, Pangaon container terminals
107 eminent citizens demand cancellation of ‘secret agreement’
A total of 107 eminent citizens of the country have demanded the cancellation of what they describe as a “secret agreement” regarding the leasing of port facilities. In a statement issued today, Thursday, they also called for making public the full details of the agreements concerning the Laldia terminal at Chittagong Port and the Pangaon Container Terminal in Keraniganj, Dhaka.
Expressing concern about the agreement, the statement said that the deal to lease the Laldia Container Terminal to a foreign company was concluded hastily, and with secrecy. It added that the agreement was timed to coincide with the day of the verdict in the case against Sheikh Hasina.
The eminent citizens said that the process and decision-making around the Laldia and Pangaon container terminal agreements were flawed and lacked transparency. Port users were not involved in the process; they do not know the conditions or contents of the agreement. Similar haste and opacity are also being observed regarding the New Mooring Terminal at Chittagong Port.
Citing media reports, the statement said that the International Finance Corporation (IFC), an affiliate of the World Bank, is preparing concession agreements for the Laldia and Pangaon terminals as the government’s consultant. Following IFC’s advice, both the previous Awami League government and the current interim government are planning to lease out the terminals to foreign companies. Similarly, the recent decision to increase port tariffs was also taken on IFC’s recommendation.
The statement says the public wants to know: Why are decisions being made solely based on IFC’s advice? Why were port users and relevant experts not consulted? The role of the World Bank and its affiliate IFC in different countries clearly shows that they do not prioritise public or national interest in third-world countries. Instead, they primarily serve the interests of major global corporations, particularly those based in the United States. There is ample evidence of IFC’s adverse role in Bangladesh in sectors such as energy, jute, education, healthcare, and water.
Referring to examples of past foreign loan agreements, the statement notes that past experiences—including foreign loan deals and the metro rail project—show that when important national projects are undertaken without adequate time or stakeholder consultation, both costs and effectiveness suffer. Similarly, long-term agreements for the Laldia, Pangaon, and New Mooring terminals could pose threats to the country’s national interests.
Although the interim government was formed through a mass uprising, the eminent citizens allege that the government did not hold broad-based consultations with political parties before moving ahead with long-term agreements involving the country’s strategic assets, such as Chittagong Port. They added that the recent mass uprising sought to free Bangladesh from the secret involvement of commission-seekers often associated with such initiatives during past governments.
The eminent citizens stated, “We do not want any secret agreement concerning such important national assets, as happened in the past. Decisions regarding various terminals of Chittagong Port must be taken with transparency. Before signing agreements involving strategic assets like the port, the terms of the agreement must be made public.”
Stating that the agreement must have the consent of the public, the statement added that the next parliament, which will be formed through the upcoming election, must make decisions on these issues through extensive discussion. Therefore, the agreement signed on 17 November must be cancelled immediately, and the draft of that agreement must be disclosed to the public.
Those who signed the statement include Anu Muhammad, Salimullah Khan, Khaliquzzaman Elias, Moinul Ahsan Saber, Kamrul Hasan Mamun, Altaf Parvez, Azfar Hossain, Farzana Wahid Shayan, Nurul Alam Atique, Firoz Ahmed, Maha Mirza, Arup Rahi, Syed Nizar, Samina Luthfa, Sk Tasnim Afroze (Emi), Meghmallar Bosu, Hema Chakma, Rezaur Rahman Lenin, Nahid Hasan, Kallol Mustafa, Manzur-al-Matin, Mir Hojaifa Al Mamduh, Marzia Prova, Mosahida Sultana, Jamshed Anwar Tapon, among others.