107 eminent citizens demand cancellation of ‘secret agreement’

A total of 107 eminent citizens of the country have demanded the cancellation of what they describe as a “secret agreement” regarding the leasing of port facilities. In a statement issued today, Thursday, they also called for making public the full details of the agreements concerning the Laldia terminal at Chittagong Port and the Pangaon Container Terminal in Keraniganj, Dhaka.

Expressing concern about the agreement, the statement said that the deal to lease the Laldia Container Terminal to a foreign company was concluded hastily, and with secrecy. It added that the agreement was timed to coincide with the day of the verdict in the case against Sheikh Hasina.

The eminent citizens said that the process and decision-making around the Laldia and Pangaon container terminal agreements were flawed and lacked transparency. Port users were not involved in the process; they do not know the conditions or contents of the agreement. Similar haste and opacity are also being observed regarding the New Mooring Terminal at Chittagong Port.