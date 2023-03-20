Helena Jahangir, 4 others jailed for two years

A Dhaka court on Monday jailed expelled Awami League leader Helena Jahangir for two years in a fraudulence and extortion case.

Four others were also jailed for two years in the case.

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain delivered the verdict, confirmed Helena Jahangir’s lawyer Abdur Rab.

The court said the five persons ganged up and engaged with fraudulence and extortion. The accused were jailed for two years under the sections 420 and 34 of the penal code. The court also fined them Tk 2,000 each.