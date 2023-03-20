Helena Jahangir, 4 others jailed for two years

The four other accused are Hazera Khatun, general manager of Helena Jahangir's IPTV Joyjatra Television, Sanaullah Nuri, coordinator of the Joyjatra TV, Qamruzzaman, chief news editor, and Mahfuz Shahriar, a staff reporter.
Helena Jahangir and Hazera Khatun were absent in the court during the announcement of the verdict and the three others present in the court were sent to jail.
Abdur Rahman alleged Helena took Tk 54,000 from him in name of appointing him as Bhola district correspondent of Joyjatra TV. Abdur Rahman worked with the IPTV for several months and they took Tk 3,000 per month.
On 2 August 2021, a person named Abdur Rahman, who claimed himself to be a correspondent of Joyjatra TV, filed the case against Helena Jahangir and others with Pallabi police station.
Police submitted the charge sheet against Helena Jahangir and other accused on 29 December 2021.
RAB arrested Helena on 29 July 2021 accusing her of spreading misinformation and defaming various state organisations and personalisties by using digital platforms.
RAB said they seized huge amount of foreign liquor, casino equipment, walkie-talkie and knife from Helena’s Gulshan residence. Later, raids were conducted at her Joyjatra TV and Joyjatra Foundation building in the city’s Mirpur area.
Helena hogged media headline after founding an organisation named Awami Chakrijibi League.
Helena secured bail in November 2021 and is facing multiple charges.