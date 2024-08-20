Dipu Moni, Joy placed on remand in grocer killing case
A Dhaka court Tuesday placed former social welfare minister Dipu Moni and former deputy minister for youth and sports Arif Khan Joy on different terms of remand in a case lodged over murder of a grocer Abu Sayed in the city’s Bosila area on 19 July.
Of the two, Dipu Moni was placed on four-day remand and Joy was placed on five-day remand in the case.
Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sultan Shohagh Uddin passed the order as police produced the duo before the court and pleaded to place them on 10-day remand each.
Abu Sayed was killed after getting shot by police on 40-feet road in Bosila area on 19 July as the law enforcers fired indiscriminately at the protesting students during the recent movement of Students Against Discrimination.
One SM Amir Hamza filed the case on 13 August with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate against seven including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Obaidul Quader.
It was the first case lodged against the former prime minister after she fled the country on 5 August.