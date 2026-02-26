Income tax returns: Deadline for submission extended till 31 March
The National Board of Revenue (NBR) today, Thursday extended the deadline for submitting income tax returns by individual taxpayers for the 2025–2026 tax year until 31 March, 2026.
The decision was taken in the public interest under the powers conferred by Section 334 of the Income Tax Act, 2023, with prior approval from the government, according to an official order of the NBR.
Previously, the deadline for filing income tax returns for the concerned taxpayers was set for 28 February, 2026.
Meanwhile, the NBR has made online submission of income tax returns mandatory for all individual taxpayers this time.
As per the order, individual taxpayers are required to submit their returns online through the NBR’s e-return portal at www.etaxnbr.gov.bd.
However, considering difficulties related to registration in the e-return system, the NBR has provided a conditional relaxation.
Any person who is unable to submit an income tax return online may apply for permission to submit a paper return.
In such cases, the taxpayer must submit a written application with specific and reasonable justification to the concerned Deputy Commissioner of Taxes by 15 March, 2026.
Upon approval from the respective Additional or Joint Commissioner of Taxes, the taxpayer will be allowed to submit a paper-based income tax return.
The move aims to promote digitalisation of the tax administration system while allowing limited flexibility for taxpayers facing genuine technical difficulties.