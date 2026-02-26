Income tax returns: Deadline for submission extended till 31 March

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) today, Thursday extended the deadline for submitting income tax returns by individual taxpayers for the 2025–2026 tax year until 31 March, 2026.

The decision was taken in the public interest under the powers conferred by Section 334 of the Income Tax Act, 2023, with prior approval from the government, according to an official order of the NBR.

Previously, the deadline for filing income tax returns for the concerned taxpayers was set for 28 February, 2026.