Bangladesh, US seal energy cooperation MoU

Bangladesh and the United States (US) have signed a strategic energy cooperation memorandum in Washington, marking a major step in bilateral relations as Dhaka seeks to strengthen long-term energy security through diversified and sustainable sourcing.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Thursday at the US Department of Energy in Washington, DC, according to a message received in Dhaka on Friday.

On behalf of Bangladesh, Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman signed the agreement, while US Energy Secretary Chris Wright signed on behalf of the United States.