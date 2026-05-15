Bangladesh, US seal energy cooperation MoU
Bangladesh and the United States (US) have signed a strategic energy cooperation memorandum in Washington, marking a major step in bilateral relations as Dhaka seeks to strengthen long-term energy security through diversified and sustainable sourcing.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Thursday at the US Department of Energy in Washington, DC, according to a message received in Dhaka on Friday.
On behalf of Bangladesh, Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman signed the agreement, while US Energy Secretary Chris Wright signed on behalf of the United States.
According to the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington, the agreement comes at a critical time when many countries, including Bangladesh, are facing mounting challenges in ensuring energy security amid ongoing instability in the Middle East.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, Khalilur described the agreement as another milestone in the growing partnership between Bangladesh and the United States.
The embassy said the MoU would support Bangladesh's efforts to strengthen long-term energy security by diversifying its energy sourcing options based on affordability and supply chain sustainability, while opening new avenues for broader energy cooperation between the two countries.
Under the agreement, the two sides will cooperate in capacity building, exchange of knowledge and technical expertise, and joint studies on oil, gas, geothermal energy and bioenergy.
The MoU is also expected to facilitate Bangladesh's import of US liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and other energy products at competitive prices.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, Khalilur described the agreement as another milestone in the growing partnership between Bangladesh and the United States.
He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and US President Donald Trump for their support in advancing the initiative.
US Energy Secretary Wright termed the MoU a "historic development" in Bangladesh-US relations.
Officials of the Bangladesh Embassy and senior representatives of the US Department of Energy were present at the signing ceremony.