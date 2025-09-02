Call for disability-inclusive elections

The Bangladesh Election Commission, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Sightsavers, organised a consultation titled, “National Consultation on the Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities in the Electoral Process” recently to promote accessible and inclusive elections for persons with disabilities, reports a press release.

Despite over three million registered voters with disabilities, it is estimated that only about 10 per cent have been able to cast their vote. The consultation, held at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Center (BCFCC), brought together policymakers, election officials, organizations of persons with disabilities (OPDs), civil society and development partners to discuss practical solutions, including barrier-free polling centres, priority queues, trained security personnel, accessible information formats, and active engagement of OPDs in election monitoring.