Call for disability-inclusive elections
The Bangladesh Election Commission, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Sightsavers, organised a consultation titled, “National Consultation on the Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities in the Electoral Process” recently to promote accessible and inclusive elections for persons with disabilities, reports a press release.
Despite over three million registered voters with disabilities, it is estimated that only about 10 per cent have been able to cast their vote. The consultation, held at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Center (BCFCC), brought together policymakers, election officials, organizations of persons with disabilities (OPDs), civil society and development partners to discuss practical solutions, including barrier-free polling centres, priority queues, trained security personnel, accessible information formats, and active engagement of OPDs in election monitoring.
Speaking as the Chief Guest, Abul Fazal Md. Sanaullah Brig. Gen. (Retd.), Hon’ble Election Commissioner, said, “Ensuring the participation of persons with disabilities is fundamental to building an inclusive democracy. The Election Commission is committed to removing barriers with practical solutions so every citizen can vote with dignity.” Akhtar Ahmed, Senior Secretary of the Election Commission Secretariat, added, “Accessibility is not only a matter of rights but of effective governance. We are committed to making polling centers more accessible and ensuring smooth voting experience for persons with disabilities.”
Stefan Liller, UNDP Bangladesh Resident Representative, highlighted, “Every polling station must be accessible because the right to vote cannot be realised if physical barriers stand in the way."
He further added, "Through our BALLOT and Democratic Reforms through Inclusive Participation in Bangladesh (DRIP) projects, we are supporting measures to; strengthen participatory governance, transparency and inclusiveness; build the capacity of election officials; and ensure that voter education reaches all citizens in accessible formats.”
Alberto Giovanetti, Counsellor and Head of Political, Economic and Communications Affairs, Embassy of Switzerland and Paolo Castro Neiderstam, First Secretary- Human Rights, Democracy and Gender Equality, Embassy of Sweden reinforced their support in advancing disability-inclusive elections.
A joint keynote was delivered by Ayon Debnath, Campaign Adviser, Sightsavers, and Salma Mahbub, Founder and General Secretary, B-SCAN, followed by a panel discussion moderated by Asim Dio, Advocacy and Networking Specialist, UNDP Bangladesh.
Amrita Rejina Rozario, Country Director, Sightsavers, and Anowarul Haq, Deputy Resident Representative (o.i.c.), UNDP, also spoke among others.
The national consultation was organised under the BALLOT and DRIP Projects, implemented by UNDP Bangladesh in partnership with the Bangladesh Election Commission, with the aim of promoting inclusive, accessible, and participatory electoral processes for all citizens, especially persons with disabilities. These initiatives are supported by development partners including UN Women, UNESCO, the Embassy of Switzerland, Embassy of Sweden, Australian Aid, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (UK) and the Government of Japan, reflecting a shared commitment to democratic governance that leaves no one behind.