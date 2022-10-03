Mine explosion inside Myanmar kills Rohingya teen

A Rohingya teen was killed and another critically injured in a landmine explosion inside Myanmar along the country's border with Bangladesh early Sunday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Omar Farooq, 16, of Zero Point Rohingya Camp, known as the camp that is closest to the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, in no man's land.

The injured is Md Sahabullah, 30, is from the same camp, said Md Alam, member of Tombru union of Naikhongchhari upazila.

The explosion occurred at 5.20am when Omar and Sahabullah went to Myanmar to smuggle drugs into Bangladesh, killing the former on the spot.