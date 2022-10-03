Bangladesh

Mine explosion inside Myanmar kills Rohingya teen

Prothom Alo English Desk
Death
DeathProthom Alo illustration

A Rohingya teen was killed and another critically injured in a landmine explosion inside Myanmar along the country's border with Bangladesh early Sunday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Omar Farooq, 16, of Zero Point Rohingya Camp, known as the camp that is closest to the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, in no man's land.

The injured is Md Sahabullah, 30, is from the same camp, said Md Alam, member of Tombru union of Naikhongchhari upazila.

The explosion occurred at 5.20am when Omar and Sahabullah went to Myanmar to smuggle drugs into Bangladesh, killing the former on the spot.

On 16 September, a Rohingya boy was killed and five others injured as a mortar shell fired by the Myanmar army exploded at  Zero Point Rohingya Camp.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Iqbal of the camp.

On the same day, another Bangladeshi youth was seriously injured in a landmine explosion along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Naikhyangchhari upazila of Bandarban.

The injured was Anganthowai Tanchangya, 22, a resident of Ghumdhum union of the upazila.

Locals said it was the Myanmarese army that had mined the area. One exploded near the Tombru border when the youth went there to bring back his cow.

Twelve mortar shells have been fired by Myanmar army on Bangladesh territory so far. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh warned Myanmar over it.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment