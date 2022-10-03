Mine explosion inside Myanmar kills Rohingya teen

On 16 September, a Rohingya boy was killed and five others injured as a mortar shell fired by the Myanmar army exploded at Zero Point Rohingya Camp.
The deceased was identified as Mohammad Iqbal of the camp.
On the same day, another Bangladeshi youth was seriously injured in a landmine explosion along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Naikhyangchhari upazila of Bandarban.
The injured was Anganthowai Tanchangya, 22, a resident of Ghumdhum union of the upazila.
Locals said it was the Myanmarese army that had mined the area. One exploded near the Tombru border when the youth went there to bring back his cow.
Twelve mortar shells have been fired by Myanmar army on Bangladesh territory so far. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh warned Myanmar over it.