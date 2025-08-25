Rohingyas ready to go back to Myanmar with due rights: Khalilur Rahman

High Representative to the Chief Adviser on Rohingya Issues and National Security Adviser of Bangladesh Dr. Khalilur Rahman has said Rohingyas are ready to go back to their homeland with their due rights.

He said this while briefing journalists on the second day of the three-day international event titled "Stakeholders' Dialogue: Takeaway to the High-Level Conference on the Rohingya Situation" here today, Monday.

The Office of the High Representative for the Rohingya Issue and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are jointly organizing the dialogue at Hotel Baywatch with the aim of engaging global stakeholders to find out solutions to the prolonged Rohingya crisis. The dialogue will end tomorrow.

Khalilur Rahman said, on the first day of the dialogue on Sunday, Rohingyas shared their experience, challenges and expectations. That was a historic moment, as for the first time they could raise their collective voice under one roof.