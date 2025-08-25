Rohingyas ready to go back to Myanmar with due rights: Khalilur Rahman
High Representative to the Chief Adviser on Rohingya Issues and National Security Adviser of Bangladesh Dr. Khalilur Rahman has said Rohingyas are ready to go back to their homeland with their due rights.
He said this while briefing journalists on the second day of the three-day international event titled "Stakeholders' Dialogue: Takeaway to the High-Level Conference on the Rohingya Situation" here today, Monday.
The Office of the High Representative for the Rohingya Issue and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are jointly organizing the dialogue at Hotel Baywatch with the aim of engaging global stakeholders to find out solutions to the prolonged Rohingya crisis. The dialogue will end tomorrow.
Khalilur Rahman said, on the first day of the dialogue on Sunday, Rohingyas shared their experience, challenges and expectations. That was a historic moment, as for the first time they could raise their collective voice under one roof.
“Our main goal now is to present this united voice at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and ensure safe repatriation through regional cooperation,” he said.
Dr Khalilur said that this dialogue has been organized as a preparatory step ahead of the high-level international conference on the Rohingya issue scheduled to be held on September 30 at the UN Headquarters in New York.
Highlighting the key aspects of the Cox’s Bazar dialogue, he said, especially six issues were focused in this dialogue.
The issues are:
1. Rohingya voices: Ensuring their direct participation in problem-solving.
2. Repatriation: Rohingyas want to return to their homeland with dignity, safety and permanence.
3. International support: Addressing uncertainties in food, healthcare, education, and other essential services.
4. Dialogue and confidence-building: Establishing trust among all stakeholders is a must.
5. Myanmar’s criminal acts: Criminal activities in Myanmar should be curbed for local and regional stability.
6. Full accountability: Ensuring accountability of responsible persons for crimes committed against the Rohingyas.
Noting that the Government of Bangladesh is actively working to address the Rohingya crisis, with the support from political leaders, Dr Khalilur said international and regional partners are ready to cooperate to resolve this crisis.
“We expect that the recommendations from this dialogue will play a crucial role at the upcoming UN conference,” he added.
Participants of the dialogue, including international organizations, experts, and representatives from the Rohingya community, submitted their proposals from different aspects to resolve the crisis, Dr Khalilur said.
“Those proposals would facilitate safe, dignified and sustainable repatriation of the Rohingyas with the cooperation of the global community and neighboring states,” he added.
“We call on neighboring countries to work together in addressing the conflict situation in Myanmar and the security risks across the borders,” he said.
Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam, Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder and Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Public Diplomacy Wing Shah Asif Rahman were present at the briefing.