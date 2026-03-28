Fuel supply: Strong response from alternative sources, but delay fears remain

Since the outbreak of war in the Middle East, the government has been striving to import oil and gas from alternative sources. Although many suppliers initially showed interest, firm commitments for assured supply have so far been limited. A similar uncertainty persists in the import of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) both in the public and private sectors. As a result, concerns over fuel supply in the coming days remain unresolved.

Bangladesh relies heavily on the Middle East for oil and gas imports. Following the start of the war on 28 February, imports through the Strait of Hormuz from the Persian Gulf region effectively came to a halt. This prompted efforts to identify alternative sources in both sectors.

However, the situation has become more challenging as other import-dependent countries like Bangladesh are pursuing the same strategy. Although Iran has stated that Bangladeshi vessels carrying fuel will be allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, ongoing attacks on energy facilities in the Middle East have made it uncertain when supply conditions will return to normal.