Online ticketing service introduced at BMU to reduce patients’ hassles

Bangladesh Medical University (BMU) has launched online ticketing system with the aim of reducing patients’ suffering, easing overcrowding and ensuring smooth and efficient outpatient services.

Patients will no longer have to stand in long queues to purchase outpatient department (OPD) tickets as they can now visit the university’s website to complete online payment, print their ticket, and visit the designated department at the scheduled time to consult a doctor.

As a result, patients can now obtain tickets from home and avoid long waits at the hospital.

Details of the new service were announced at a ceremony held at the university’s Shaheed Dr. Milton Hall on Wednesday.

At the event, an agreement was signed between BMU and Pubali Bank to facilitate the smooth implementation of the initiative.