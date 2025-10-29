Online ticketing service introduced at BMU to reduce patients’ hassles
Bangladesh Medical University (BMU) has launched online ticketing system with the aim of reducing patients’ suffering, easing overcrowding and ensuring smooth and efficient outpatient services.
Patients will no longer have to stand in long queues to purchase outpatient department (OPD) tickets as they can now visit the university’s website to complete online payment, print their ticket, and visit the designated department at the scheduled time to consult a doctor.
As a result, patients can now obtain tickets from home and avoid long waits at the hospital.
Details of the new service were announced at a ceremony held at the university’s Shaheed Dr. Milton Hall on Wednesday.
At the event, an agreement was signed between BMU and Pubali Bank to facilitate the smooth implementation of the initiative.
Speaking as the chief guest, BMU vice-chancellor professor Md Shahinul Alam said that the online ticketing system was introduced in response to the need of people.
“Any nation’s healthcare system should be people-centered. Education and research are meant for the benefit of people and this university was established for them,” he said.
He also said “We have long been planning to reduce the waiting time for patients. The online ticketing system will minimise waiting and suffering. Patients can now consult doctors at their preferred times. Eventually, all services will be integrated into an online system, bringing numerous advantages.”
He also noted that most patients are satisfied with BMU’s medical services but long lines for ticketing and extended waiting times have been major inconveniences.
“This initiative aims will eliminate that discomfort,” he said. “BMU’s digital transformation process is ongoing, and automation is essential to keeping pace with the modern world.”
Other speakers included pro-vice chancellor (Administration) professor Md Abul Kalam Azad, pro-vice chancellor (research and development) professor Md Mujibur Rahman Hawlader, treasurer professor Nahreen Akhter, proctor Sheikh Farhad, ICT Cell director professor AKM Akhtaruzzaman, and Pubali Bank Ltd. managing director anf CEO Mohammad Ali, among others.