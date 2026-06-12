BNP leader shot dead during ongoing special joint operation in Khulna

There are multiple photos of him with senior BNP leaders and Members of Parliament on social media, particularly Facebook.

Asabur Rahman Howladar, member-secretary of the Jalma union BNP in Batiaghata, said that Rafiqul Islam was a member of the Batiaghata upazila BNP. The same identity is also mentioned on his Facebook profile.

According to police and local sources, Rafiqul Islam was sitting at Kazipara Bazar in Lobonchora police station area around 12:30 pm today. At that time, an assailant wearing a helmet arrived on a motorcycle, shot him, and quickly fled the scene. Locals rushed him to the hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared him dead. His body was later kept at the morgue of Khulna Medical College Hospital.