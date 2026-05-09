First phone call comes to me about anyone a story is going to be published on: AK Azad

Daily Samakal publisher and managing director of Ha-meem Group AK Azad has said that journalists at his organisation are unable to work freely because of him.

Explaining the reason, he said, “75,000 officers and employees work in my business organisation. I have to look after their interests first. After that come honest journalism, press freedom, democracy—these are secondary to me. The fundamental issue is ensuring their protection.”

He made the remarks this morning, Saturday, at the second session of the final day of the ‘Bangladesh Journalism Conference 2026’ at a hotel in the capital. The session was titled ‘Media Self-Regulation in Bangladesh: Professional Oversight, Accountability and Grievance Redressal’.