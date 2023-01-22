Admin to apply experience in assisting polls: Cabinet secy

The cabinet secretary came up with this remark on Sunday at a press conference at the secretariat in Dhaka to mark the three-day long deputy commissioners' (DC) conference which is slated to be kicked-off on 24 January. It will be the last conference before the next national election.
The cabinet secretary said there is a precedent of several DC conferences before the election is held.
At the press briefing, it is said that the deputy commissioners have placed 245 proposals pertaining to different ministries and divisions for discussion in the conference. However, the conference will give priority to some topics, including the improvement of law and order situation, health, land management and education.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the three-day event on 24 January at the prime minister’s office. After inauguration, the prime minister will participate in an open discussion with the DCs.
Then the ministerial and division wise sessions will begin at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka. On the second day, all DCs will call on the parliament speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and chief justice Hasan Foyez Siddique.
On the third day, they will meet president Abdul Hamid.