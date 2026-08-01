US Special Envoy Sergio Gor calls on PM
Visiting US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor today, Saturday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.
The meeting took place this morning at the prime minister's Office in Tejgaon, said PM's Deputy Press Secretary Jahidul Islam Rony.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed Bangladesh-US bilateral relations, expansion of trade and investment, regional cooperation and various issues of mutual interest, he said.
Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, State Minister Shama Obaed Islam, Prime Minister's Adviser on Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir , PM’s advisers Rehan Asif Asad and Mahadi Amin, among others, were present at the meeting.