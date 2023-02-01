Bangladesh

Amar Ekushey Book Fair

Police to prevent publication of provocative books: DMP commissioner

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
A child browses a book at a stall at Amar Ekushey Grantha MelaFile photo

A cyber unit of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) will monitor the Amar Ekushey Boi Mela (Book Fair) to prevent publication of provocative books and also keep an eye on social media to prevent provocative posts, DMP commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq said on Tuesday.

“The DMP’s cyber unit will be working to make sure no one publishes provocative books or posts provocative writings on social media,” said the DMP commissioner after inspecting the security arrangements at the Suhrawardy Udyan for the book fair which begins on Wednesday.

Faruq also said that the police will take necessary steps to ensure the safety of threatened writers and publishers if they get informed.

Although there is no specific threat made against this year’s book fair, the DMP commissioner said that they have taken stricter security measures compared to last year’s fair.

