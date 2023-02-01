Police to prevent publication of provocative books: DMP commissioner

“The DMP’s cyber unit will be working to make sure no one publishes provocative books or posts provocative writings on social media,” said the DMP commissioner after inspecting the security arrangements at the Suhrawardy Udyan for the book fair which begins on Wednesday.
Faruq also said that the police will take necessary steps to ensure the safety of threatened writers and publishers if they get informed.
Although there is no specific threat made against this year’s book fair, the DMP commissioner said that they have taken stricter security measures compared to last year’s fair.