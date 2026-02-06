13th parliamentary election: One-man-run ‘PASA’ to field 10,000 observers

He has turned a room in his own house into the organisation’s office. It is not effectively an office; rather, it is the residence of the organisation’s executive director, Syed Humayun Kabir.

In terms of manpower, he is the only person. Yet, this organisation is deploying more than 10,000 observers in this year’s parliamentary election and referendum.

This “name-only” non-government organisation (NGO) is the People’s Association for Social Advancement (PASA). PASA’s registered office is located in Barampur village of Chunarughat upazila in Habiganj. Syed Humayun Kabir himself is the sole authority of PASA.

For monitoring the 13th National Parliamentary Election on 12 February, the Election Commission (EC) has approved PASA to appoint the highest number of observers. A total of 55,454 observers from 81 domestic organisations have received permission to observe this year’s parliamentary election and referendum. Of them, PASA alone accounts for 10,559 observers—19 per cent of the total domestic observers.

An investigation found that although PASA has no permanent staff of its own, it has been granted approval to observe the election in 127 constituencies this time. Generally, this so-called “voluntary” organisation has no projects of its own. It usually works as a partner of other NGOs. However, in this election, PASA itself is “appointing” other NGOs as partners for election observation.