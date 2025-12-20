AK Khandker passes away

One of the foremost heroes of Bangladesh’s war of Liberation, AK Khandker (Bir Uttam), has passed away during the victory month.

He died of old age complications at 10:35 am on Saturday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). He was 95 years (Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un).

AK Khandker, deputy chief of staff of the Mukti Bahini during the Liberation War, was the first chief of the Bangladesh Air Force.

The former Air Vice Marshal later entered politics and served as a minister on two occasions.

AK Khandker was born in 1930 in Rangpur, where his father was posted for work.

His ancestral home was in Puran varenga village of Bera Upazila in Pabna District. He passed his matriculation examination in 1947 and his higher secondary examination in 1949.

In 1952, he was commissioned into the Pakistan Air Force. As a group captain, he joined the Bangladesh War of Liberation and was appointed deputy chief of staff of the Mukti Bahini.