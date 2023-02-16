Bangladesh sanctions to remain until police reform: US

"If there's an erosion in democracy anywhere, it starts to put a limiting factor on what we can do together," Chollet said at the conclusion of his trip on Wednesday.

"We are committed to continuing to help Bangladesh strengthen the rule of law and security," he said of the sanctions.

"Until we see accountability, until we see sustained reform, we are not going to be able to turn the page on this."

Dhaka and Washington normally have warm relations. They cooperate on security issues and Bangladesh often votes alongside the United States at the United Nations.

But the United States and other Western governments have expressed concern over the political climate in Bangladesh, where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's party dominates the legislature and runs it virtually as a rubber-stamp parliament.