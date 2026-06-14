Traumatised by police assault, cricketer Nayeem Hasan rests at home
National team cricketer Nayeem Hasan is struggling to overcome the trauma of the recent police assault and is currently resting at home, following medical advice. His family and relatives are counseling the young off-spinner, helping him recover from a state of deep depression. Nayeem Hasan’s family shared this information with Prothom Alo.
Nayeem Hasan’s elder brother Kamrul Alam told Prothom Alo on Sunday morning, “A two-member medical team from the BCB visited Nayeem on Saturday evening. They advised us not to leave him alone. We are trying in various ways to help him forget the incident. However, it will take time for him to recover from his depression.” Kamrul Alam added, “Nayeem slept last night. He woke up in the morning, had breakfast, and went back to sleep.”
He said that they are trying in every possible way so that Nayeem can move past the incident of police abuse and harassment but it will take time for his mental condition to improve.
Kamrul Alam expressed satisfaction over the withdrawal of the OC of Khulshi Police Station. He said, “Those who attacked and tortured my brother must be brought to justice as soon as possible.”
The incident occurred on Friday night in the Lalkhan Bazar area of Chattogram. Nayeem had just landed at Chattogram airport from Dhaka and was heading home in an auto-rickshaw.
According to Nayeem’s account to journalists, the police signaled the vehicle to stop near the expressway exit. After seizing the vehicle''s documents from the driver, Sub-Inspector (SI) Shafiqul Islam and a police source named Sohel allegedly forced Nayeem out of the rickshaw and assaulted him with sticks and pipes.
The cricketer was then taken to the Khulshi Police Station, where he alleged he faced further harassment. He was eventually released only after senior BCB officials intervened.
Following the incident, SI Shafiqul Islam and Constable Md Russel Chowdhury have been suspended. The police source, Sohel, has been detained. Additionally, OC Arifur Rahman of Khulshi Police Station was withdrawn and attached to the police lines on Saturday night.