Traumatised by police assault, cricketer Nayeem Hasan rests at home

National team cricketer Nayeem Hasan is struggling to overcome the trauma of the recent police assault and is currently resting at home, following medical advice. His family and relatives are counseling the young off-spinner, helping him recover from a state of deep depression. Nayeem Hasan’s family shared this information with Prothom Alo.

Nayeem Hasan’s elder brother Kamrul Alam told Prothom Alo on Sunday morning, “A two-member medical team from the BCB visited Nayeem on Saturday evening. They advised us not to leave him alone. We are trying in various ways to help him forget the incident. However, it will take time for him to recover from his depression.” Kamrul Alam added, “Nayeem slept last night. He woke up in the morning, had breakfast, and went back to sleep.”