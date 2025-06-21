Bangladesh reports 1 death from dengue, 352 new cases in 24hrs

One more death and 352 fresh cases were reported from dengue in 24 hour till Saturday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh 31 and number of confirmed cases to 7,429 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Saturday’s caseload is the highest recorded in a single day so far this year. The previous highest was 288 on 11 June, followed by 284 on 19 June.

In recent fatalities, one was reported in Chattogram Division (out of city corporation), DGHS said.

Of the new cases, Barishal Division (out of city corporation) alone reported 167 new cases, Chattogram Division (outside city corporations) recorded 76 cases, Dhaka Division (outside city corporations) reported 15, while 43 cases were detected in Dhaka South City Corporation, 19 in Dhaka North City Corporation.